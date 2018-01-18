Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

On the 'Watch List': The Lamp Theatre

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
LAMP SHINES AGAIN: (from left), The Lamp Theatre Operations Manager, Bill Elder, joins the Board President, John Gdula, and General Manager, John Cassandro, for a photo during a VIP reception held at the grand opening celebration at the Lamp Theatre in Irwin on Saturday evening, August 27, 2016.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
The general manager and board president of the restored venue in Irwin's downtown say the first two years of its revival have been successful, with performers' interest on the rise, along with concert, comedy and musical bookings and revenue. Next are trying public and private movie nights, renovating an old diner to expand the concessions area and adding a $90,000 building to the complex. Here's hoping The Lamp's spotlight shines even bigger and brighter this year and for years to come.

