Editorials

Trib editorial: Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 7:00 p.m.
Democrats' case against what they call unconstitutional GOP gerrymandering of Pennsylvania's current 18 congressional districts after the 2010 U.S. Census is before the state Supreme Court. (PennLive.com)

Pennsylvania's midterm elections for 18 U.S. House seats are potentially chaotic, per The Associated Press. There are more such candidates than in 2016 — 60-plus (including 14 incumbents) “either committed to running or kicking the tires on a run,” up from 41 (including 16 incumbents). All face uncertainty due to Democrat litigation alleging GOP gerrymandering of congressional districts, with Dems likely to appeal any unfavorable state Supreme Court ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court. That could upend the election calendar, including the May 15 primary date, and leave some candidates living outside the districts they're running in. How all this plays with voters remains to be seen. … PennLive reports Donald Trump Jr. recently visited the courthouse in Scranton to apply for a concealed-carry handgun permit. The sheriff confirmed the visit; the judge, the application. But nobody's saying why the president's eldest son sought the permit. He's known for big-game hunting, but that generally involves bigger firearms than handguns, and there's no elephant season in Pennsylvania. … Also via PennLive: In November, a Lehigh Valley man took his dog for a rabies shot, paid for it and drove away, allegedly while wearing “a long Kansas City Chiefs T-shirt” — which didn't cover all it should have — “and nothing else.” Petco employees got his license-plate number and called police, who found him at home “wearing nothing but the same T-shirt.” He's charged with open lewdness and disorderly conduct. The lesson? Dogs don't have to wear pants, but you do — at least in public.

