Editorials

Trib editorial: School district audit shows why taxpayers need more say

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale
James Knox | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale

Updated 9 hours ago

Taxpayers should always question where ever-increasing public-education funding goes. Giving them more reason to do so is a state performance audit that found a former Ambridge Area School District superintendent's contract imposed “significant unnecessary costs” that could top $220,000 through 2027.

This generous pact awarded Cynthia Zurchin and her family health-insurance payouts until she's 65 — without any minimum years-of-service requirement.

Superintendent from March 2013 to September 2015, she took 11 months of sick leave before resigning in September 2016. She has pending a federal lawsuit against the district and several board members, claiming a hostile work environment and threats of violence aimed at forcing her to quit. Her health-benefits perk is “unusual,” says state Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who urged the district to change how it writes contracts so all “include a years-of-service provision.”

Current Superintendent Joan Welter's contract gives her similar health benefits — but not her family. That's insufficient change for Mr. DePasquale — and for taxpayers.

This audit's laudable findings highlight a larger issue: Such squandering rarely comes to light until after the fact, oftentimes because taxpayers lack direct say over spending and contracts signed long before officials face voters. Unless taxpayers are given such say, school taxes and spending — including on contracts as ill-advised as Ambridge Area's — will continue their upward spiral.

