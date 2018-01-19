Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
First lady Nancy Reagan and President Reagan walk on the White House South lawn in December 1986. (AP Photo)

“Ronald Reagan asked a simple question both in 1980 … and again in 1984 … . ‘Are you better off today than you were four years ago?' … Republicans are now uniquely poised to ask it once again.”

— U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif.,

Washington Examiner

“The Democratic Party media tried desperately to discredit the Republican tax reform bill ... . This makes it especially fun to watch the good news continue to roll out. And just wait until the overwhelming majority of working Americans get a raise next month!”

— John Hinderaker, PowerLine

“The economy, jobs and the state of individual finances are consistently and historically the top concerns of all ... voters, no matter the party. Trump's doing well in those regards — and will likely spend considerable time during his State of the Union discussing just how well.”

— Cheryl K. Chumley, The Washington Times

“(I)t looks as if (Trump) may be about to do something no one believed possible: prove James Carville was wrong when he said the only issue voters really care about was ‘the economy, stupid.' … If 2018 is, as most now expect it to be, a year in which a Democratic wave sweeps out many Republicans, it will be because anger about Trump will overshadow a booming economy that under normal circumstances ought to guarantee victory for the party in power.”

— Jonathan S. Tobin, New York Post

