Trib editorial: Averting a tragedy in Youngwood

We may never know in detail what set off David J. Havranek's barrage of gunfire directed at the typically busy morning traffic on Route 119 in Youngwood. But we are grateful that on that wintry Tuesday morning in Westmoreland County, Youngwood did not join the growing roster of U.S. towns and cities forever remembered for the victims of random shooters.

The nearly daylong lockdown in Youngwood ended after police found Mr. Havranek, 46, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home in the 400 block of South Fourth Street. He reportedly shot himself at the outset of the standoff after he opened fire on his neighborhood.

Havranek's gunfire hit houses and multiple vehicles, including a plow truck shot at least 12 times while clearing a nearby lot. Havranek's brother, who lived with him, told authorities he was awakened by gunfire and that the gunman said someone was after him before the brother fled the house.

Apart from the shooter's mental state, questions linger over the gun(s) used and whether any gun laws were broken. What's clear, and certainly chilling, was the obvious danger and the potential for a mass-shooting tragedy.

Credit law officers with exercising the utmost attention to the public's safety along with patience in dealing with a conceivably unbalanced gunman.

Traffic in and out of the area came to a standstill as police shut down Route 119. And more than a few lives were disrupted. But let's be thankful that few people outside the area are going to remember Youngwood or what happened there on that snowy morning.