Trib editorial: Government shutdown underscores Congress' failure

Tribune-Review | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Clouds are reflected in the U.S. Capitol reflecting pool at daybreak in Washington Monday on day three of the government shutdown. (AP Photo | J. David Ake)
All the finger-pointing and hand-wringing over the government's shutdown cannot absolve what is Congress' profound failure, year after year, to deliver a balanced budget rather than a succession of continuing resolutions.

Kicking the proverbial can down the road, this fiscal brinkmanship simply postpones the responsibility of Congress to pass a budget at the start of each fiscal year. Instead, hostages are held, threats are bandied about — and spending inevitably increases.

Since 1976, the government reportedly has shut down 18 times.

Where does this high drama leave the GOP swamp-drainers, with congressional majorities in both houses yet precious little to show as a result? Meanwhile, congressional Democrats, in their bare-knuckle fight to win amnesty for an estimated 700,000 “Dreamers,” are accused of putting the needs of illegal aliens ahead of Americans affected by the government's shutdown. A majority of Americans, 56 percent, said in a CNN poll that approving a budget to avoid a shutdown was more important than continuing the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

No business remains afloat very long by “budgeting” just a few weeks at a time. More than any “‘lapse in funding,'” what's exposed is a “lapse in judgment,” writes CNN commentator Alice Stewart.

Setting arbitrary budget deadlines, blowing past them, then setting more deadlines (or shutting down the government) only reinforces the public's worsening perception of Congress.

