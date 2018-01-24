Quotables: The 'driving influence' to become a police officer

The reasons for becoming a police officer are as diverse as the backgrounds of cadets at the Westmoreland Municipal Police Officers' Training Academy. Yet in recent interviews with the Trib, many share what Director Frank Newill called a “driving influence to do this.” The risks of the job are clear going in. And the determination of some cadets is reinforced in the aftermath of tragedies, such as the fatal shooting of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw, 25, of Lower Burrell while he was trying to arrest a suspect.

“You feel for the officer, you feel for their family, but it actually made me want to do it more.”

Tabatha Wolfe

A recent graduate of the Westmoreland Municipal Police Officers' Training Academy, referring to the death of New Kensington police Officer Brian Shaw

“When you go into a field like this, you are well aware of the dangers you can encounter at any split second. This job is like a light switch. I think that a police officer is definitely somebody who can set aside his own personal safety to serve others.”

Zachary Lukon

A New Derry resident who recently accepted a full-time offer from Indiana University of Pennsylvania

“They're (graduates) all working daylight at one department and turning around to work afternoon or night at another department. To supplement their lack of income, they're working two or three jobs.”

Mike Beachy

An academy graduate hired by Moon Township