Quotables: 'Time out' for Hempfield's fire bureau

The Hempfield fire bureau, created two years ago to oversee the township's 12 fire departments and to better coordinate funding and training, is on a “time out” since the township's Board of Supervisors shifted with last fall's election. This month three members of the eight-person fire bureau have left, including one who reportedly received a letter informing him that his service no longer was needed. Supervisors say they want to review the fire bureau; some department chiefs say they have been left out of the loop. Here's to bringing together Hempfield's fire companies in the spirit of mutual cooperation to address, first and foremost, the public's safety.

“We had a plan, we were going forward with it, and I believe the majority of us were in favor of the plan going forward. But now we have new supervisors and the plan has totally changed. ... And none of us have any idea what the new plan is.”

Tom Kline

Chief of Hempfield No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department

“Have a little patience. Have a little faith. We're going to tell you what's going on.”

Rob Ritson

Hempfield supervisor

“We've had this bureau of fire in motion for about two years, and there was a lot of poor communication going on, and a lot of — I don't want to call it dictatorial — but a lot of being told what to do.”

Greg Saunders

Chief of the Bovard Volunteer Fire Department and president of the Hempfield Township Fire Chiefs' Association