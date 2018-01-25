Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Education savings accounts, where competition's needed

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 8:55 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

The overwhelming objection from public school officials to education savings accounts, proposed under state legislation for students from poorly performing schools, is that they rob funding from public schools' monopoly.

More's the pity that these public education statists, so adamant in their opposition, don't even entertain the notion of competing for public funding, which apparently they believe they're destined to lose.

Senate Bill 2 would give parents of children in poorly performing public schools (with Pennsylvania System of School Assessment test scores in the bottom 15 percent of schools statewide) about $5,700 on average to attend private schools or other public education alternatives. This would apply to more than 200,000 students in 45 counties, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

To date, six states have authorized education savings accounts. In Arizona, the first state to do so, a whopping 71 percent of parents described themselves as “very satisfied” with the program, according to an EdChoice survey.

“If you want to keep a child trapped in a failing school, you should get out of the education business,” says Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Hollidaysburg, chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Education savings accounts introduce competition where it's sorely needed — for public education dollars. They draw parents into their children's education. How sad that public schools, so disturbed by education savings accounts, want no part of this.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.