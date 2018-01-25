Trib editorial: Education savings accounts, where competition's needed

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The overwhelming objection from public school officials to education savings accounts, proposed under state legislation for students from poorly performing schools, is that they rob funding from public schools' monopoly.

More's the pity that these public education statists, so adamant in their opposition, don't even entertain the notion of competing for public funding, which apparently they believe they're destined to lose.

Senate Bill 2 would give parents of children in poorly performing public schools (with Pennsylvania System of School Assessment test scores in the bottom 15 percent of schools statewide) about $5,700 on average to attend private schools or other public education alternatives. This would apply to more than 200,000 students in 45 counties, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

To date, six states have authorized education savings accounts. In Arizona, the first state to do so, a whopping 71 percent of parents described themselves as “very satisfied” with the program, according to an EdChoice survey.

“If you want to keep a child trapped in a failing school, you should get out of the education business,” says Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Hollidaysburg, chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

Education savings accounts introduce competition where it's sorely needed — for public education dollars. They draw parents into their children's education. How sad that public schools, so disturbed by education savings accounts, want no part of this.