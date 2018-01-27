Trib editorial: Sunday pops
Updated 10 hours ago
Some conservative groups already have been running TV ads boosting GOP candidate Rick Saccone in the 18th Congressional District's March 13 special election. On Friday, reports Politico, the Congressional Leadership Fund, “a super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership,” began a $1.5 million TV campaign to defeat Democrat Conor Lamb. So, amid much uncertainty about other congressional races statewide due to the state Supreme Court's gerrymander ruling, lots more TV ads about this race are a lock during the next six weeks. … A state Revenue Department computer glitch — it sent information that check-issuing Treasury Department systems couldn't read — delayed $15.3 million in tax refunds for about 700 businesses. Refunds for 77 were delayed so long, they're also getting interest totaling about $5,000, PennLive says. A Revenue spokesman acknowledged that those 77 businesses “may have been frustrated.” But there's also the old notion that “good things come to those who wait.” … Also via PennLive comes “25 places in Pa. with the most adults who didn't finish high school” — a story, based on U.S. Census data, about mostly small, rural communities where 35 to 79 percent of residents age 25 or older lack high-school diplomas. Lancaster County “leads” with 12 such communities. Western Pennsylvania should be pleased that it has only four of them: Ronco (35 percent), Fayette County; Springhill Township (35 percent) and West Waynesburg (50 percent), Greene County; and West Mahoning Township (60 percent), Indiana County.