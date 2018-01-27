Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Sunday pops

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Rick Saccone and wife, Yong Saccone, wave at guests prior to President Trump's remarks at H&K Equipment in North Fayette earlier this month.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Rick Saccone and wife, Yong Saccone, wave at guests prior to President Trump's remarks at H&K Equipment in North Fayette earlier this month.

Updated 10 hours ago

Some conservative groups already have been running TV ads boosting GOP candidate Rick Saccone in the 18th Congressional District's March 13 special election. On Friday, reports Politico, the Congressional Leadership Fund, “a super PAC aligned with House Republican leadership,” began a $1.5 million TV campaign to defeat Democrat Conor Lamb. So, amid much uncertainty about other congressional races statewide due to the state Supreme Court's gerrymander ruling, lots more TV ads about this race are a lock during the next six weeks. … A state Revenue Department computer glitch — it sent information that check-issuing Treasury Department systems couldn't read — delayed $15.3 million in tax refunds for about 700 businesses. Refunds for 77 were delayed so long, they're also getting interest totaling about $5,000, PennLive says. A Revenue spokesman acknowledged that those 77 businesses “may have been frustrated.” But there's also the old notion that “good things come to those who wait.” … Also via PennLive comes “25 places in Pa. with the most adults who didn't finish high school” — a story, based on U.S. Census data, about mostly small, rural communities where 35 to 79 percent of residents age 25 or older lack high-school diplomas. Lancaster County “leads” with 12 such communities. Western Pennsylvania should be pleased that it has only four of them: Ronco (35 percent), Fayette County; Springhill Township (35 percent) and West Waynesburg (50 percent), Greene County; and West Mahoning Township (60 percent), Indiana County.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.