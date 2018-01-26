Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions
“A Democratic activist chastised her peers on the left for using the term ‘spineless' after the Democratic Senate leadership agreed to back a Republican spending bill without receiving concessions. … Melissa Byrne, a Bernie Sanders campaign and MoveOn alumnus and a 2017 DNC vice chair candidate, asked her fellow Democrats to drop that sort of language, calling it offensive to the disabled.”
— Alex Griswold, The Washington Free Beacon
“No one is paying much attention, but Congress is preparing a two-year budget that would blow past bipartisan spending caps to the tune of $216 billion through 2019. ... President Donald Trump had better get his veto pen handy.”
— Stephen Moore, TownHall
“The US Navy's woes continue: Its newest warship is stuck in Canada. Commissioned Dec. 16 in Buffalo, the USS Little Rock made it roughly 300 miles to Montreal by Christmas Eve — where it's been iced-in ever since, thanks to an unusually harsh winter.”
— from a New York Post editorial
“The (Las Vegas mass shooting) investigation continues … . But for now it seems that we're no closer to discovering the truth of the motive than we were during the sad and terrible hours immediately following the attack. Why did the shooter kill so many? Perhaps it boils down to one thing. Perhaps he was just evil, and that's all we'll ever know.”
— David French, National Review's The Corner