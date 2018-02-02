Trib editorial: Amendment to shrink state House gains momentum

The proverbial snowball's chance in hell just improved somewhat, as that analogy surely applies to legislation to shrink the number of state House members. But this snowball still has a long way to go.

The House State Government Committee, voting 14-10, advanced a constitutional amendment to shrink the 203-member House to 151 members. An identical measure passed the House and Senate last session. If approved again by both chambers before July, it could make the November ballot, proponents say.

But that's a big “if.”

Already the forces for the status quo, determined to retain the nation's second largest legislature (and the largest full-time legislature) are arguing that larger districts will dilute the “intimacy” that Pennsylvanians have with their lawmakers. Stuff and nonsense. Today's lawmakers and certainly most of their constituents are more “connected” than ever via social media.

And would increasing the number of constituents for each House member — from about 65,000 currently to a projected 85,000, according to a PennLive report — make that much difference?

Nevertheless, some House Democrats won't consider a reduction amendment without also changing the process for drawing up legislative districts. Which, of course, would bog down the amendment before (or if) it reaches a constitutionally required public referendum.

For a change, let's see some guts from those who adorn themselves in the mantle of public service: Pass this amendment and put it to the people.