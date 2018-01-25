Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: The payout on a Westmoreland County casino

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 9:51 a.m.
Andrew Russell | Trib Total Media

Updated 3 hours ago

Westmoreland County hit the mini-casino jackpot, having been chosen as a site for one of 10 satellite casinos under Pennsylvania's expanded gambling law. But the payout — in local tax revenues, jobs and economic growth — awaits a number of considerations, not the least of which is exactly where this casino (with up to 750 slot machines and as many as 40 table games) will set up shop.

Stadium Casino LLC submitted the highest ($40.1 million) of four bids to win the second of 10 state licenses to open small casinos. The company has selected Derry Township as its target area, meaning the group can negotiate with municipalities in a 15-mile radius, which includes Derry, Latrobe and parts of Hempfield.

The state stipulation that the 10 new mini casinos must be at least 25 miles away from existing casinos benefits Westmoreland, which offers a large swath of available property. While it may not have been a sure thing, it was a fairly good bet that Westmoreland would draw at least one of the successful mini casino bidders.

Stadium Casino, which has a $600 million casino project in the works in Philadelphia, has six months to provide a full application, which will plug in the missing details. Given the size of the target zone, it shouldn't be too difficult to find a suitable site. Nevertheless, there'll be public concerns no matter where the new casino is situated. Transparency will be key in ameliorating those concerns.

For now, we believe this casino's entry into the county will be a win-win for Westmoreland.

