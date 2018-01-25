Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Honor ruling to release Amazon HQ2 bid

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, front, with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, front, with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald.

Updated 3 hours ago

The state Office of Open Records ruling that the Pittsburgh region's bid for Amazon's second headquarters must be made public is a victory for taxpayers' right to know what incentives offered to the e-commerce giant would cost them if the bid succeeds. Now taxpayers must hope that victory's not short-lived.

The City of Pittsburgh and Allegheny County were given 30 days to release the submitted bid publicly or appeal the OOR ruling to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Leaders of the bid-assembling “PGHQ2” team had said previously they'd fight to keep the bid secret — and their refusal to release it prompted media outlets including the Trib to appeal to the OOR. But in response to the OOR ruling on WTAE-TV's appeal, PGHQ2 said only that the city and county law departments would review the matter.

The OOR ruling, citing the state's Right-to-Know Law, refutes the PGHQ2 “cone of silence” rationale. It says what's been concealed constitutes neither trade secrets — because the city and county aren't engaged in commerce, but in trying to lure Amazon to engage in commerce — nor confidential proprietary information, because that public-records exemption applies only to information they submit to an agency, not to information they submit to Amazon.

Continuing to fight transparency and the public's right to know would be ill-advised for the city and county. And with details of some other regions' bids already known, openness outweighs ongoing secrecy.

Related Content
Pittsburgh's Amazon HQ2 proposal should be made public, state rules
Pittsburgh's push to keep its bid for Amazon's second headquarters a secret took a serious blow Wednesday. Pennsylvania's Office of Open Records ordered Pittsburgh and ...
Pittsburgh officials going silent about Amazon HQ2 progress
Amazon has asked the team working on Pittsburgh's bid for its second headquarters to stay quiet as the process moves forward. Stefani Pashman, CEO of ...
Trib editorial: Amazon NDAs bolster outrageous 'cone of silence'
Local leaders' "cone of silence" regarding the Pittsburgh region's bid for Amazon's second headquarters denies taxpayers' right to know just how much they'll be on ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.