Trib editorial: A communications lesson from 2 A-K Valley school districts

School administrators throughout Greater Pittsburgh should learn from how their counterparts in two Alle-Kiski Valley districts communicated — or didn't — with parents about two Tuesday incidents at two elementary schools.

A boy brought a folding knife to Martin Elementary in the New Kensington-Arnold School District. The superintendent, citing privacy concerns, said only that “an incident” had taken place, and parents received a similarly uninformative automated voicemail. That mirrored the district's uninformative response to a similar mid-December incident at Martin, further upsetting parents. New Kensington police, not the district, told them the nature of Tuesday's “incident.”

Another boy brought a knife in his backpack to East Primary Elementary in the Kiski Area School District. The principal sent students home with a letter to parents that described just that, giving a clear account of what had happened. And that has to leave New Ken-Arnold parents wondering why their district was so much less forthright with them than Kiski Area was with parents there.

Nobody expects school administrators — or police, for that matter — to publicly name juvenile students involved in such incidents. That's proper privacy procedure. And no harm came from either incident. But leaving parents in the dark about incidents' nature invites speculation and rumor-mongering, and breaches parents' trust in their children's schools — which should make this lesson clear to school administrators across Western Pennsylvania.