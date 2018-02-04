Trib Editorial: U.N. Watch — Standing up to Russia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Russia's attempt to shift attention from its alleged complicity in Syria's chemical weapon attacks, let alone its move to dismantle the United Nations' mechanism for investigating these reports, came under justifiable fire from the U.S. at a recent session of the U.N. Security Council.

Using its veto, Russia previously killed the U.N.'s Joint Investigative Mechanism, which determined that both the Syrian government — Moscow's ally — and ISIS used chemical weapons in the nearly 7-year-old war in Syria. At a recent Security Council session, Russia's U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, advanced a new, supposedly apolitical mechanism to identify those who use chemical weapons.

“What can we conclude? Simply put, when Russia doesn't like the facts, they try and distract the conversation,” said U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

America supports a French initiative, signed by 25 nations, that launched the International Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons, Fox News reports. Its objective is to preserve information so that those engaged in chemical attacks can be held accountable. Russia is pushing it own draft resolution, which Ms. Haley said would derail future investigations.

“The United States and the international community are not going to be fooled,” she said.

This pushback against Russia, amid other dubious dealings at the world body, is a welcome change after eight years of U.S. appeasement by the Obama administration.