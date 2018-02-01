Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Laurel: To resolving the Monsour Medical Center site redevelopment controversy

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Colony Holding Co. shared these preliminary plans for Jayhawk Commons with city council. Colony is planning to redevelop the former Monsour Medical Center site on Route 30.
Developer Colony Holding Co., chosen by the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. after a $2 million demolition project, is adjusting plans for a gas station/convenience store and two medical/retail buildings. Jeannette Council will amend its zoning ordinance to allow the former at the Route 30 site on a conditional basis, giving it ongoing input. Here's to the efforts of all involved to reach agreement.

