Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Sunday pops: Pa.'s hot streak in bids for casino licenses

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell
Nate Smallwood | Trib Total Media
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell

Updated 11 hours ago

In terms of mini-casino licenses' auction prices, Pennsylvania's already a winner. Stadium Casino LLC paid $40.1 million for a Westmoreland County license, the second of 10 to be auctioned. Penn National Gaming paid $50.1 million for the first, to build a mini casino in York County. That $90.2 million total “already exceeds the $67.5 million the Wolf administration booked” for revenue from mini-casino license auctions this year, PennLive reports. The third auction is Wednesday. Will the state's hot streak continue? … The Commonwealth Foundation notes CMU economics and public policy professor Robert P. Strauss recently told a state House subcommittee that the 51 percent of state spending done via the general fund in 1973 fell to 40 percent by 1992 and now is 31 percent. Commonwealth calls the rest the “shadow budget” — an “unfair arrangement” that “hides … total spending from public view.” That means the vast majority of state spending wasn't even at issue while the current budget's completion was delayed for months. … Steeler Nation is caught between pulling for the Eagles, representing hated Philadelphia, or for the even more hated Patriots, representing New England, in today's Super Bowl LII. But not former Philly Mayor Ed Rendell. Governor in 2005 when the Eagles lost to the Pats 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX and still a postgame commentator on Philly-area cable TV, he tells the Pats and their fans in a PennLive video that they're “going down” and Philly “should have won the 2005 game but you cheated.” Still, for the black-and-gold faithful, this game's a no-win proposition.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me