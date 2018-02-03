Sunday pops: Pa.'s hot streak in bids for casino licenses
Updated 11 hours ago
In terms of mini-casino licenses' auction prices, Pennsylvania's already a winner. Stadium Casino LLC paid $40.1 million for a Westmoreland County license, the second of 10 to be auctioned. Penn National Gaming paid $50.1 million for the first, to build a mini casino in York County. That $90.2 million total “already exceeds the $67.5 million the Wolf administration booked” for revenue from mini-casino license auctions this year, PennLive reports. The third auction is Wednesday. Will the state's hot streak continue? … The Commonwealth Foundation notes CMU economics and public policy professor Robert P. Strauss recently told a state House subcommittee that the 51 percent of state spending done via the general fund in 1973 fell to 40 percent by 1992 and now is 31 percent. Commonwealth calls the rest the “shadow budget” — an “unfair arrangement” that “hides … total spending from public view.” That means the vast majority of state spending wasn't even at issue while the current budget's completion was delayed for months. … Steeler Nation is caught between pulling for the Eagles, representing hated Philadelphia, or for the even more hated Patriots, representing New England, in today's Super Bowl LII. But not former Philly Mayor Ed Rendell. Governor in 2005 when the Eagles lost to the Pats 24-21 in Super Bowl XXXIX and still a postgame commentator on Philly-area cable TV, he tells the Pats and their fans in a PennLive video that they're “going down” and Philly “should have won the 2005 game but you cheated.” Still, for the black-and-gold faithful, this game's a no-win proposition.