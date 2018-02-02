Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions
“The leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula griped about wives spilling their jihadist husbands' secrets in a recent video that concluded with ... issuing a blanket ban on cellphones.”
— Bridget Johnson, PJ Media
“Drug cartels control almost as much territory in Mexico as the Islamic State controlled in Syria at the height of its power, a key Republican senator said ... after returning from a trip through the region. Sen. James Lankford, one of the Republicans looking to lead on an immigration bill this year, said the cartels' production and trafficking of heroin and fentanyl has created new problems for U.S. border security.”
— Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times
“Suzann Pettersen, a Ladies Professional Golf Association star, said President Trump's golf game is not as good as he claims. ‘He cheats like hell,' she told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. … Pettersen said that Trump must pay his caddies well because no matter how far he hits the ball into the woods, it always ends up in the middle of the fairway.”
— Caitlin Yilek, Washington Examiner
“Republicans pushed hard for Democrats to return Harvey Weinstein's donations ... . Casino mogul Steve Wynn quit the Republican National Committee ... after getting hit with extensive sexual-harassment charges. ... GOP politicians and party groups have to get rid of the dough. … (B)latant hypocrisy is always a losing strategy.”
— from a New York Post editorial