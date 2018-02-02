Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
President Donald Trump smiles as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.
President Donald Trump smiles as he meets with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, who he invited to play golf, at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Updated 12 hours ago

“The leader of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula griped about wives spilling their jihadist husbands' secrets in a recent video that concluded with ... issuing a blanket ban on cellphones.”

— Bridget Johnson, PJ Media

“Drug cartels control almost as much territory in Mexico as the Islamic State controlled in Syria at the height of its power, a key Republican senator said ... after returning from a trip through the region. Sen. James Lankford, one of the Republicans looking to lead on an immigration bill this year, said the cartels' production and trafficking of heroin and fentanyl has created new problems for U.S. border security.”

— Stephen Dinan, The Washington Times

“Suzann Pettersen, a Ladies Professional Golf Association star, said President Trump's golf game is not as good as he claims. ‘He cheats like hell,' she told Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang. … Pettersen said that Trump must pay his caddies well because no matter how far he hits the ball into the woods, it always ends up in the middle of the fairway.”

— Caitlin Yilek, Washington Examiner

“Republicans pushed hard for Democrats to return Harvey Weinstein's donations ... . Casino mogul Steve Wynn quit the Republican National Committee ... after getting hit with extensive sexual-harassment charges. ... GOP politicians and party groups have to get rid of the dough. … (B)latant hypocrisy is always a losing strategy.”

— from a New York Post editorial

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me