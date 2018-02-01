Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Deal with it! Punxsutawney Phil says 6 more weeks of winter on Groundhog Day 
Trib editorial: Briefly omitted territory data bolster case for exiting Afghanistan

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
In this June 3, 2011, file photo, the Pentagon is seen from the air from Air Force One. The Pentagon has ordered an independent federal auditor to stop providing the public with key information about U.S. war efforts in Afghanistan, accelerating a clampdown on data, such as the size of the Afghan military and police forces, that indicate how the 16-year-old stalemated war is going. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction quarterly reports routinely include unclassified data on how much territory the Kabul government actually controls — key information for congressional oversight and for taxpayers gauging progress after 16 years of war costing billions of dollars. SIGAR's latest report omitted such data at the Pentagon's behest, which SIGAR's head called “troubling for a number of reasons,” prompting a quick Pentagon about-face.

A spokesman for the military in Afghanistan told the Los Angeles Times the data were mistakenly omitted without “intent to withhold or classify information … available in prior reports,” blaming “a human error in labeling.” However it happened, credit the Pentagon for reversing course.

The data show the Kabul government controls only about 56 percent of 407 districts, insurgents control 14 percent and the other 30 percent are contested. That combined contested/insurgent-control figure of 44 percent is up from 43 percent in SIGAR's previous report — which continues a troubling trend, per The Washington Free Beacon: “the amount of territory controlled by the Afghan government has been falling since SIGAR began tracking the situation.” And that's despite the 3,800 additional U.S. troops that President Trump sent last fall, deepening U.S. involvement and compounding a folly too costly in lives and money.

The data withheld, then released, bolster the case for a U.S. exit — which is long overdue.

