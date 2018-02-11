Trib editorial: Misguided marijuana 'bust' for hibiscus must be last of its kind

If, like Buffalo Township's Edward and Audrey Cramer, you have flowering hibiscus in your yard, you could find yourself living the same sort of dumbfounding nightmare they allege they endured as a result of an insurance agent and police mistaking that plant for marijuana.

The Cramers' civil rights lawsuit against the agent, who allegedly got police involved, the insurer, the township and three of its police officers has been moved from Butler County Court to federal court at the defendants' request. The agent and insurer are seeklng dismissal.

Whether the Cramers' lawsuit succeeds will turn on legal niceties. But the larger issue raised by what they claim they experienced should worry all property owners.

They shouldn't have to live in fear of law enforcers' inability to properly identify a plant — or unwillingness to await definitive identification before taking the sort of approach to which the Cramers allege they were subjected: handcuffs, drawn weapons and a search of their home, despite their protestations that the plant in question was hibiscus, which does have leaves that resemble marijuana leaves.

Police eventually released the Cramers without charges. Having found no marijuana, police had no other choice. Yet things never should have reached the point where charges were a real possibility.

And in a state ramping up legal medical marijuana — and amid a growing national consensus for recreational legalization — misguided “busts” like the Cramers' must never happen again.