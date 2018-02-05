Quotables: Politicians' trouble with Twitter

Giving a politician a Twitter account oftentimes is akin to putting a lit match to gasoline — it touches off a lot of flames (or flaming) and can lead to an injurious explosion. We've see as much from President Trump and his early morning tweets. A recent conflagration involved Republican Vice President Mike Pence and West Virginia's Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin following the former's visit to a truck dealership in southern West Virginia. Mr. Pence remarked about Mr. Manchin voting against tax cuts and Manchin tweeted back about the veep working to take health care away from West Virginians. Of course, nothing was resolved. Here's a tip from Management Training 101: Before writing anything — whether it's on Twitter, email or a stone tablet — THINK, defuse and decompress. Or is that asking too much from politicians?

“@Sen_JoeManchin voted no to give working families more of your hard-earned money. Joe voted no on tax cuts. Joe voted no time and again on the policies that West Virginia needs. #JoeVotedNo”

Mike Pence

Vice president

“I am shocked that after the @VP worked for almost a year in a divisive & partisan way to take healthcare away from almost 200k WVians, bankrupt our hospitals & push tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans & huge corporations that he would come to #WV & continue partisan attacks.”

Joe Manchin

West Virginia senator

“When the time came to repeal & replace the disaster of Obamacare, Joe voted NO. When we empowered West Virginia to defund Planned Parenthood, Joe voted NO. And when it comes to securing our Southern border, Joe said, “I'm not voting for the wall, either.” #JoeVotedNo”

Mike Pence

“Last week, I worked in a bipartisan way with Senator Collins to end the shutdown, and last night President Trump called for unity and bipartisanship. The vice president's comments are exactly why Washington sucks. I'm disappointed in his comments but will continue to work to make Washington work so West Virginia and our country work.”

Joe Manchin