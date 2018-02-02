Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: The public's tab for Murphy's mistake

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy (AP Photo)

The extramarital scandal that sunk Tim Murphy's congressional career is going to cost Westmoreland countians $230,000 to pay for the special election to replace him.

Westmoreland County commissioners are scheduled to meet Tuesday to vote on tapping the county's surplus fund. That's the account used in recent years to balance Westmoreland's annual budget, and those surplus funds have been dwindling.

“Obviously it's a very big bite to have to take at once,” says Democrat Commissioner Ted Kopas. “This is such an unfortunate expense, all because of our former congressman's bad choice.”

Regardless of where the money comes from to pay for this, it's one and the same pocket — the public's. And keep in mind that this is just Westmoreland's cost. The 18th Congressional District also covers parts of Greene, Washington and Allegheny counties.

Mr. Murphy, the eight-term incumbent from Upper St. Clair, saw his congressional career implode when word seeped out that the pro-life Republican allegedly asked his mistress to get an abortion. Pressure reportedly was exerted by top Republican leaders for Murphy to remove himself as a distraction last year while the GOP House tackled the tax bill and other legislative priorities.

The special election is required by law. It would be nice if an incumbent who triggers one, either by poor judgment or behavior, would be made to pay something. But that will never happen.

More often than not, the public pays for the mistakes of elected representatives, in and out of office.

