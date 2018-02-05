Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Tuesday take: Maintaining law and order amid the Chief Diebold controversy

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Attorney Duke George talks with reporters on behalf of his client, Mike Diebold, after Diebold's hearing at District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec's office in Allegheny Township last month. (Trib photo)
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
The controversy over Chief Mike Diebold allegedly soliciting sex from a minor in a sting operation has rocked Leechburg to its core. As the borough moves on, Patrolman Jason Schaeffer has been named Leechburg's acting officer while part-time officers are filling out the schedule, according to Mayor Wayne Dobos. These are important steps to sustain the borough's police as the case proceeds against Mr. Diebold.

