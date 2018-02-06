Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: The lingering consequences of teen sexting

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A new study from Northwestern University found that in an analysis of over 450 stories from teenage girls aged 12 to 18, over two-thirds of the participants reported being asked for nude photos. (Trib photo)
Keith Hodan | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

Despite the efforts of parents and educators, sexting remains a recurring problem in school districts, most recently in Butler County, where five juveniles in the Karns City Area School District face summary offenses for the transmission of sexually explicit images by minors.

Allegedly two girls, ages 14 and 12, sent nude pictures of themselves to two teen boys. Those pictures subsequently were sent to a 13-year-old boy and other children, authorities said.

Aside from the legal consequences — which are, themselves, debatable — there's the grim reality that once those digital images hit the internet, they can end up anywhere — in perpetuity.

This recurring problem in school districts near and far is perpetuated by the considerably pressure on many teenage girls to expose themselves on their cellphone cameras, according to a recent Northwestern University study. Based on 450 accounts from girls ages 12 to 18, two-thirds said they were asked for nude photos.

“While many young women took on the responsibility of negotiating these pressures, they were also confused and didn't have the tools to cope,” writes study author Sara Thomas. Many feel it is their burden alone to manage. Meanwhile they may not necessarily be thinking about what ultimately can happen with those images.

Parents cannot conceivably monitor everything their children do with their cellphones. But they can emphasize to them the ramifications of what happens to an inappropriate selfie once it's sent from a cellphone.

