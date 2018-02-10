Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops: Filling state Democratic Party chair's vacancy

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Nancy Mills, Allegheny County Democratic Committee chairwoman
alleghenydems.com
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
Attorney General Josh Shapiro
Attorney General Josh Shapiro

Reportedly under pressure from Gov. Tom Wolf over his handling of Harrisburg sexual-harassment scandals, Marcel Groen abruptly quit as state Democratic Party chairman Feb. 2. His term expires in June. City & State PA's “sources” say other party officials will fill in until then, and Mr. Wolf “will likely select a close confidant” who's a woman. Among names mentioned: Nancy Mills, Allegheny County Democratic chair, who has “close relationships” with Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and her counterparts in surrounding counties, and Wolf aide Mary Isenhour, former state party executive director. With Wolf seeking re-election, expect the Dems to heed him on this pick. … Speaking of Mr. Fitzgerald, who's in his second term, PennLive reports admission ranged from $1,000 to $10,000 for a Feb. 1 reception he held at Pittsburgh's Omni William Penn Hotel. In November 2016, he told the Trib he intended to run for a third and final term in 2020. If he does, the war chest he's building should make winning even more of a slam-dunk in his county, where Democrats dominate. … And speaking of 2020: Democrat Josh Shapiro's term as state attorney general runs through that year, and 2022 brings another gubernatorial race. A recent PennLive story about whether he's “looking to bigger things” closed by saying, “If the past year is any indicator, he'll no doubt seize” further political opportunities — but not before observing that there's a reason why the National Association of Attorneys General is often called “the National Association of Aspiring Governors.”

