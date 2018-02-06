Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Alle-Kiski Laurel: To more real-world business experience for high schoolers

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Jace Rearick, left, took part in The Young Entrepreneur Program in 2017 and worked on a woodworking business. Here, he's shown at the course graduation dinner with Rick O'Domes of PA CareerLink Alle-Kiski and chair of the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber of Commerce's workforce development committee.
Submitted
Jace Rearick, left, took part in The Young Entrepreneur Program in 2017 and worked on a woodworking business. Here, he's shown at the course graduation dinner with Rick O'Domes of PA CareerLink Alle-Kiski and chair of the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber of Commerce's workforce development committee.

Updated 11 hours ago

Sprankle's Neighborhood Markets' new marketing-assistant positions are providing just that for area students. So does the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber of Commerce's Young Entrepreneur Program, which has a new class of participants. For more than a decade, the program has financed student businesses and taught how to run them, and alumni have started quilting and woodworking businesses.

The more students learn about real-world commerce during high school, the more likely they are to succeed after they earn diplomas.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me