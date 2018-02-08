Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Laurel: To the reunion of one of man's best friends and her family

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Debra Suierveld, of Washington Township, was reunited with her dog, Abby, after 10 years on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington. Abby had gone missing a decade ago from Washington Township and was found on a porch Saturday in Lower Burrell.
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tribune-Review
Debra Suierveld, of Washington Township, was reunited with her dog, Abby, after 10 years on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 at Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley in New Kensington. Abby had gone missing a decade ago from Washington Township and was found on a porch Saturday in Lower Burrell.

Updated 10 hours ago

Black lab mix Abby went missing from her family's Washington Township yard 10 years ago; eventually, she was declared dead. But Abby turned up Jan. 27 on a Lower Burrell porch; Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley confirmed her identity via microchip, enabling her return to her family. All this underlines the value of such animal-welfare groups — and of microchipping pets.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me