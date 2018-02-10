Trib editorial: Battle lines drawn over gas severance tax

Just as passionately as Gov. Tom Wolf pitched a severance tax on Pennsylvania's natural gas industry last week — he's proposed one four times — Republican lawmakers are equally passionate against it. That's not likely to change in this year's budget negotiations.

In its latest incarnation, the proposed severance tax (on top of impact fees already paid by drillers) would be linked to the price of natural gas, meaning producers would pay more as the price of natural gas increases. Reportedly the new tax is projected to accrue $250 million over the next year.

Pennsylvanians should ask “these oil and gas behemoths to pay their fair share for extracting Pennsylvania's bountiful resources,” Mr. Wolf said.

But these same behemoths, which have invested in what's grown into a burgeoning state industry, already pay impact fees to local communities and environmental programs — a windfall that since 2011 has grown to $1.5 billion, according to David Spigelmyer, president of the Marcellus Shale Coalition.

And apart from how a severance tax would affect the price of natural gas for Pennsylvanians, there's the inevitable fallout for drillers. As the old adage goes, if you want less of something, tax it.

Battle lines will be drawn and familiar arguments will be raised. But no matter how it's presented this time, a severance tax will not plug the hole in the state's budget, created and perpetuated by Pennsylvania's proclivity to spend beyond its means.