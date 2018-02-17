Trib editorial: Does Pa. still need the PLCB?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Pennsylvanians who raised their glasses last year to toast their good fortunes also raised the fortunes of the state's Prohibition-era liquor authority — but with a caveat. Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board sales exceeded $2.4 billion at its 600 state-owned stores in 2016-17, up from about $2.3 billion the previous year, according to the Central Penn Business Journal. But, because of its “unusual” transfer of cash to the General Fund, the PLCB ended the year with a negative balance of $352 million, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

And although the agency's net income ($104.9 million) in 2016-17 was up by $1 million from the previous year — due in part to a 139-percent increase in license fees — that's an 18-percent drop from the 2012-13 fiscal year, Commonwealth reports.

And since 2012-13, PLCB expenses are up almost 27 percent.

New laws in recent years have opened up beer and wine sales outside the state store system. And guess what? Pennsylvania has not careened down the road to perdition.

Nevertheless, Pennsylvania still remains one of the most controlling states when it comes to alcohol sales. Weighing the PLCB's benefits against its detriments — such as its overhead and pension obligations — does Pennsylvania still need a government liquor authority?

We've said unequivocally that state government has no business selling booze. That's an issue ripe for discussion in this year's statewide elections.