Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Does Pa. still need the PLCB?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 7:11 p.m.
Trib photo
Trib photo

Updated 4 hours ago

Pennsylvanians who raised their glasses last year to toast their good fortunes also raised the fortunes of the state's Prohibition-era liquor authority — but with a caveat. Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board sales exceeded $2.4 billion at its 600 state-owned stores in 2016-17, up from about $2.3 billion the previous year, according to the Central Penn Business Journal. But, because of its “unusual” transfer of cash to the General Fund, the PLCB ended the year with a negative balance of $352 million, according to the Commonwealth Foundation.

And although the agency's net income ($104.9 million) in 2016-17 was up by $1 million from the previous year — due in part to a 139-percent increase in license fees — that's an 18-percent drop from the 2012-13 fiscal year, Commonwealth reports.

And since 2012-13, PLCB expenses are up almost 27 percent.

New laws in recent years have opened up beer and wine sales outside the state store system. And guess what? Pennsylvania has not careened down the road to perdition.

Nevertheless, Pennsylvania still remains one of the most controlling states when it comes to alcohol sales. Weighing the PLCB's benefits against its detriments — such as its overhead and pension obligations — does Pennsylvania still need a government liquor authority?

We've said unequivocally that state government has no business selling booze. That's an issue ripe for discussion in this year's statewide elections.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me