Trib editorial: Students' drug-abuse videos reflect belief in their message

In the fight against opioid abuse and its trail of death, it's encouraging to see high school students not only embrace projects that advance awareness but also become advocates against addiction's toll.

Students from three Alle-Kiski schools, selected as winners in the people's choice category for the annual FBI Pittsburgh Division's HOPE PSA contest, exude a refreshing enthusiasm about the importance of public awareness in fighting addiction. They won first-, second- and third-place awards for Freeport Area High School, Fox Chapel High School and Leechburg Middle/Senior High School, respectively.

Clearly this type of drug education is worth emulating across the region.

The Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education initiative is a collaborative effort by the FBI Pittsburgh Division, the Penguins Foundation, educators, law enforcement and area treatment facilities. Aside from winning box-seat tickets to a Penguins game, along with grants for video equipment for their schools, the students gain valuable insights through the videos they produce. In the students' own words:

• “(T)here's obviously some sense of desperation there, to where we need to start acting pre-emptively to where we can stop this epidemic in its tracks.”

• “I believe that silence is what allows this epidemic to continue going the way that it is.”

• “The most important lesson I learned through the research is that addiction is a disease which is both preventable and treatable.”

Our hope is that the students' videos, and the enthusiasm that went into making them, will go viral in their schools.