Editorials

Sunday Pops: A first for a Pa. Cabinet secretary

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 7:11 p.m.
Jerry Oleksiak
Jerry Oleksiak

Jerry Oleksiak, former Pennsylvania State Education Association president, became state Department of Labor & Industry secretary in late January — without Senate confirmation, PennLive reports. Senate GOP leaders opposed his nomination so strongly, they asked Gov. Tom Wolf to withdraw it — unsuccessfully — and didn't allow action on it. But per the state Constitution, once 25 legislative days lapse without Senate action, such a nominee automatically takes the position. Mr. Oleksiak apparently is Pennsylvania's first Cabinet secretary to take office that way. … Public radio reports Montgomery County's Stewart Greenleaf Jr. is running for his retiring Republican father's long-held state Senate seat — and two retiring House Democrats, Minority Appropriations Chair Joe Markosek of Monroeville and Minority Whip Mike Hanna of Centre County, hope their sons will succeed them. Mr. Markosek said “the people have been happy” with Kennedy, Bush and Casey scions who “followed in the footsteps.” Of course, voters in those districts will have the ultimate say on such attempts at dynastic succession. … Allegheny County's review board lowering assessments for North Shore and Golden Triangle hotels that submitted lower appraisals citing the Downtown area's hotel glut should stifle further talk of public subsidies to build a hotel attached to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. We'd refer any local government or tourism official who might still push that idea to a July 2016 Trib story that began with this sentence: “Pittsburgh has all the hotels it can handle.”

