Roundup of the week's opinions about the Winter Olympics

“What's wrong with the Olympics isn't limited to the rapturous reception accorded to Kim Yo Jong in PyeongChang, South Korea. … The Olympics are the United Nations of sports — high-minded principles and feel-good sentiments exploited by hypocrites to the detriment of the cause of freedom.”

— Jonathan S. Tobin, New York Post

“North Korea wants the world to see it as a bastion of freedom, good will and good government … . And apparently, Kim's sister is doing her propaganda job well. The media have not just fallen in love with her. They've fallen at her feet and kissed away.”

— Cheryl K. Chumley, The Washington Times

“When the Olympic festivities are over, the ... calm that has made the PyeongChang Games a success will revert to the pre-Olympics status quo. Kim Jong Un is as uninterested in denuclearizing today as he was when he first took over from his father in 2012 … .”

— Daniel DePetris, Washington Examiner

“Americans should not be deceived by North Korea's charm offensive at the 2018 Winter Olympics ... the nation's top spies warned Tuesday. In a rare open-door hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee, Defense Intelligence Agency Director Robert Ashley cautioned that Kim's ‘strategic calculus has not changed and we should not be misled by the events that are taking place around the Olympics.'”

— Natalie Johnson, The Washington Free Beacon