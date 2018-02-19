Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Accused New Ken cop killer wants lawyer who helped Ray Shetler Jr. beat murder charge
Alle-Kiski Tuesday take: Young at heart & hardworking

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 19, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Verna Pernick and her husband, John Kelly Pernick, on the day of their wedding in 1942.
Courtesy of Elaine Hickok
Verna Pernick and her husband, John Kelly Pernick, on the day of their wedding in 1942.

Belated birthday wishes go out to Verna Pernick of West Deer, who celebrated her 100th year, appropriately enough, on Valentine's Day. How she stays “young at heart” might be attributable to her work ethic. As a child she worked on the family farm in Tarentum and later at the shipyards in Ambridge. She's always been “strong-willed” and “hardworking,” her daughter says. She is an inspiration to moms who juggle jobs and family obligations.

