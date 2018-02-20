Trib editorial: Actions must be taken on school shootings while politicians talk

Columbine alerted the nation about classrooms' fatal vulnerability to gun-wielding assailants. Too many similar incidents followed. The 17 lives ended Feb. 14 at a Parkland, Fla., high school by a gunman — allegedly a troubled, expelled former student — and subsequent events make it clearer than ever that something is horrifically, lethally wrong in America's schools. Now, students and parents must seek short-term solutions while politicians debate changing laws.

In Parkland's wake, “copycat” threats against Franklin Regional, Gateway, Shade Central City and Butler Area schools were posted on social media, where — thankfully — they were seen by others who sounded alarms, enabling authorities to avert potential armed assaults. Similarly admirable responses neutralized overheard verbal threats against Uniontown and Blairsville schools in recent weeks.

But the fact that threats and school shootings continue suggests parents must not just monitor their children's social-media use and real-life peer groups, but recognize and respond helpfully to troubling teen thoughts and emotions that motivate such threats. Students must be encouraged to tell peers, parents and other trusted adults about worrisome ideas and feelings. Schools must upgrade security and foster open, two-way communication with students — and inform parents fully and frankly about threats and incidents. Police must remain ever-vigilant while building relationships that make youngsters comfortable reporting troubled classmates who might make and act on threats.

Americans across the political spectrum should be able to agree on those commonsense steps and correct existing safeguards' shortfalls. The FBI's admission that it didn't follow up on a tip about the Parkland suspect as it should have is painful evidence of the need for in-place systems and laws to be more effective.

Surviving Parkland students' angry cries for politicians to pass new measures show they're determined to press their elders on school safety, as do their plans to lobby Florida officials and calls for March 24 anti-gun-violence demonstrations nationwide. But with organizers of 2017's Women's March calling for 17-minute walkouts by teachers and students nationwide March 14, students risk being used for adults' political purposes.

The post-Parkland debate is encouragingly vigorous, wide-ranging and multi-generational. But there's no guarantee it will produce political consensus for legislative action, which prior school shootings didn't. Thus, it's critical that students, parents, school officials, police, clergy and other community leaders do all they can, individually and cooperatively, to make schools safer now. And students who want to influence the issue's politics must become well-informed, thoughtful voters.

America's school-shooting problem won't be solved quickly or easily. But students, parents, teachers, principals, administrators, school board members and police aren't helpless. Quite the opposite: They can do a great deal without entangling themselves in politics — and without waiting for politicians to reach long-elusive agreement on guns.