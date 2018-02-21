Trib editorial: Redistricting mess leaves voters at a loss

If King Solomon himself showed up to redraw Pennsylvania's patchwork of congressional districts, someone inevitably would find fault with the result.

The state Supreme Court has imposed a new map of congressional districts, which Republicans have vowed to challenge in federal court. So for now, voters are no closer to knowing for certain their reassigned districts as the clock ticks down to the May 15 primary. (The March 13 special election in the 18th District is not affected.)

Democrats, led by Gov. Tom Wolf, support the 4-3 decision by the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court. Republicans call the court's version an “overstep and overreach.” And President Trump has urged the GOP to go as far as the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal the case.

And voters? Well, they can look at the latest map and figure out whether they're in a district different from the one in which they previously voted. But that may be for naught, pending the outcome of any GOP court challenge.

Unfortunately politics obscure what should be, first and foremost, compact and contiguous districts, without splitting individual towns and/or voting precincts. Districts should be drawn, wherever possible, to keep communities together, rather than achieve some perceived political “balance,” which has led to Pennsylvania's loopy congressional district map.

Hedging the chances of one party over another in gerrymandering does not serve the interests of voters, who at this stage in the midterm elections should be more focused on the caliber of candidates rather than the boundaries of congressional districts.