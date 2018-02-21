Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Redistricting mess leaves voters at a loss

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Gov. Tom Wolf
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
Gov. Tom Wolf

Updated 3 minutes ago

If King Solomon himself showed up to redraw Pennsylvania's patchwork of congressional districts, someone inevitably would find fault with the result.

The state Supreme Court has imposed a new map of congressional districts, which Republicans have vowed to challenge in federal court. So for now, voters are no closer to knowing for certain their reassigned districts as the clock ticks down to the May 15 primary. (The March 13 special election in the 18th District is not affected.)

Democrats, led by Gov. Tom Wolf, support the 4-3 decision by the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court. Republicans call the court's version an “overstep and overreach.” And President Trump has urged the GOP to go as far as the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal the case.

And voters? Well, they can look at the latest map and figure out whether they're in a district different from the one in which they previously voted. But that may be for naught, pending the outcome of any GOP court challenge.

Unfortunately politics obscure what should be, first and foremost, compact and contiguous districts, without splitting individual towns and/or voting precincts. Districts should be drawn, wherever possible, to keep communities together, rather than achieve some perceived political “balance,” which has led to Pennsylvania's loopy congressional district map.

Hedging the chances of one party over another in gerrymandering does not serve the interests of voters, who at this stage in the midterm elections should be more focused on the caliber of candidates rather than the boundaries of congressional districts.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me