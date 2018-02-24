Sunday pops: The '#RewardMeTooGovernor'
Updated 7 hours ago
PoliticsPA reports Valerie Kean Staab was forced out in December as senior adviser to Marcel Groen, then state Democratic Party chairman, over Facebook comments criticizing the “#MeToo” movement and defending accused sexual harasser Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery. Mr. Groen abruptly resigned Feb. 2, reportedly under #MeToo-related pressure from Gov. Tom Wolf. In a recent email to reporters, Ms. Staab said Mr. Wolf, having accomplished little, “is trying to run as the ‘#RewardMeToo Governor.'” The guv must wonder, “With friends like these in my own party, who needs enemies?” … The day after the Florida school shooting, respect for the victims was cited in canceling President Trump's Feb. 21 Ambridge rally. PennLive reports state Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-York — after hearing from constituents — cited similar reasons for moving a Feb. 22 concealed-carry seminar from a middle school to a VFW hall. What one makes of that — and her seminar still being held — likely depends on one's stance on gun-related issues. … The Times-Tribune of Scranton noticed that Robert Mueller's election-meddling indictment says accused Russians organized Oct. 2, 2016, “Miners for Trump” rallies across Pennsylvania, but gives no locations. However, Scranton businessman Bob Bolus “hosted” such a rally that day. “I'm not aware of who put it on,” he said, but he recalled offering free use of a hall — so, who accepted that offer? He's clear about the attendees, though: “They were speaking English, they weren't speaking Russian. There were no freakin' Russians there.”