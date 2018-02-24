Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Sunday pops: The '#RewardMeTooGovernor'

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5:41 p.m.
A Facebook ad linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and stir up tensions around divisive social issues, released by the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, is photographed in Washington, on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The ad, with the words 'Hillary is a Satan, and her crimes and lies had proved just how evil she is' was listed as an excerpt of political advertising in the indictment charging 13 Russians and three Russian entities in an elaborate plot to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
PoliticsPA reports Valerie Kean Staab was forced out in December as senior adviser to Marcel Groen, then state Democratic Party chairman, over Facebook comments criticizing the “#MeToo” movement and defending accused sexual harasser Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery. Mr. Groen abruptly resigned Feb. 2, reportedly under #MeToo-related pressure from Gov. Tom Wolf. In a recent email to reporters, Ms. Staab said Mr. Wolf, having accomplished little, “is trying to run as the ‘#RewardMeToo Governor.'” The guv must wonder, “With friends like these in my own party, who needs enemies?” … The day after the Florida school shooting, respect for the victims was cited in canceling President Trump's Feb. 21 Ambridge rally. PennLive reports state Rep. Dawn Keefer, R-York — after hearing from constituents — cited similar reasons for moving a Feb. 22 concealed-carry seminar from a middle school to a VFW hall. What one makes of that — and her seminar still being held — likely depends on one's stance on gun-related issues. … The Times-Tribune of Scranton noticed that Robert Mueller's election-meddling indictment says accused Russians organized Oct. 2, 2016, “Miners for Trump” rallies across Pennsylvania, but gives no locations. However, Scranton businessman Bob Bolus “hosted” such a rally that day. “I'm not aware of who put it on,” he said, but he recalled offering free use of a hall — so, who accepted that offer? He's clear about the attendees, though: “They were speaking English, they weren't speaking Russian. There were no freakin' Russians there.”

