Trib editorial: Pro-police groups' trashing of Shetler-acquittal jurors corrosive
Updated 4 hours ago
Expressing disappointment and disgust with a criminal trial's verdict is one thing. But when such feelings motivate personal attacks against jurors, such as those that pro-police groups directed at the jury that acquitted an accused Westmoreland County cop-killer, it's quite another thing.
Ray A. Shetler Jr. is just the fourth such defendant acquitted in Pennsylvania since 1980. That suggests there's no systemic anti-police bias among juries and, by extension, the entire criminal justice system. The jurors who acquitted him of both first- and third-degree murder in the November 2015 fatal shooting of St. Clair policeman Lloyd Reed heard six days of testimony and deliberated for 20 hours. That shows they didn't acquit him flippantly.
Yet a spokesman for Blue Lives Matter said this: “The jury collectively didn't have the combined IQ that equals triple digits.” And the Fraternal Order of Police state-lodge president said this: “It's unconscionable that a jury did not do the right thing … .” Those jurors didn't deserve those personal attacks. And groups that demand trust in and respect for police undercut their mission when they express such disdain for citizens who, by all indications, properly fulfilled their jury-service civic duty.
Trashing jurors has a corrosive effect on respect for Americans' precious right to trial by a jury of their peers, and for the criminal justice system as a whole — and must be out of bounds for anyone and any group that's part of that system.