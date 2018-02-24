Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Vigilance in vetting school threats

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, 5:41 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

There is no such thing as an idle school threat anymore, as evidenced last week at Greensburg Salem Middle School. A boy, 13, faces charges for making machine-gun noises and threatening a teacher, according to Greensburg police.

This, in the aftermath of the horrific shootings at a Florida high school, where an expelled student is accused of killing 17 people and injuring several others.

Not unexpectedly, the Greensburg Salem episode has drawn public criticism. But without all the details surrounding this case, snap judgment is counterproductive. What is known is that the student was “laughing and joking about school shootings,” according to police, and that a student overheard the suspect “talking about shooting the school.”

“In light of all … the threats, we're being extra diligent,” said Greensburg Salem Superintendent Eileen Amato.

Indeed, the fact that school threats are turning up with disturbing frequency in the aftermath of one of the most deadly U.S. mass shootings is, in itself, disturbing. Schools must be proactive in the protection of children. And threats, whether mindless or meant with deadly intention, must be carefully vetted to determine whether charges are warranted.

That's not just schools' responsibility. Parents must make it absolutely clear to their children that comments and/or acts — however idiotic or unintended, whether overheard on a school bus or made on social media — have consequences.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me