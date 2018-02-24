Trib editorial: Vigilance in vetting school threats

There is no such thing as an idle school threat anymore, as evidenced last week at Greensburg Salem Middle School. A boy, 13, faces charges for making machine-gun noises and threatening a teacher, according to Greensburg police.

This, in the aftermath of the horrific shootings at a Florida high school, where an expelled student is accused of killing 17 people and injuring several others.

Not unexpectedly, the Greensburg Salem episode has drawn public criticism. But without all the details surrounding this case, snap judgment is counterproductive. What is known is that the student was “laughing and joking about school shootings,” according to police, and that a student overheard the suspect “talking about shooting the school.”

“In light of all … the threats, we're being extra diligent,” said Greensburg Salem Superintendent Eileen Amato.

Indeed, the fact that school threats are turning up with disturbing frequency in the aftermath of one of the most deadly U.S. mass shootings is, in itself, disturbing. Schools must be proactive in the protection of children. And threats, whether mindless or meant with deadly intention, must be carefully vetted to determine whether charges are warranted.

That's not just schools' responsibility. Parents must make it absolutely clear to their children that comments and/or acts — however idiotic or unintended, whether overheard on a school bus or made on social media — have consequences.