Trib editorial: State police play important role in protecting schools

It's good that state troopers from the Greensburg and Kiski Valley stations began randomly visiting Westmoreland County schools on Monday — an effort they say was ordered before a gunman killed 17 people Feb. 14 at a Parkland, Fla., high school. Post-Parkland, and amid a rash of “copycat” threats locally, it's an even better idea.

“We believe it will be beneficial for everyone involved,” said state police spokesman Stephen Limani.

Troopers are visiting only schools that local police don't cover. Those would include Hempfield Area schools in Hempfield Township, the state's largest municipality — and one of 25 in Westmoreland — without its own force. Leaders there have long opposed establishing one or paying more for state-police coverage, including the $25 per-capita annual fee Gov. Tom Wolf again has proposed.

Chairing the township board last August, Hempfield Supervisor Doug Weimer said residents are satisfied. Still, he acknowledged the effect of troopers covering a wider area on response times for lower-priority incidents: They'll investigate but not “as quickly as a municipal force.”

No doubt troopers would do their best to respond to a top-priority, Parkland-type incident at a school in Hempfield Township. In this regard, the more state police get to know schools, administrators and students in municipalities like Hempfield without their own police departments, the better for all involved.