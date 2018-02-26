Trib editorial: Union, district, lawmakers share blame for Pgh. negotiations' 'crunch time'

Today's Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers strike notice signals “crunch time” for negotiations with Pittsburgh Public Schools, which never should have reached this point. The union, the school district and state lawmakers all share blame for this protracted labor dispute now threatening about 25,000 students' education at 54 schools.

Declaring intent to strike this Friday — which provided 96 hours' notice, not the 48 hours state law requires — won't win the union sympathy from taxpayers or blunt the well-deserved blowback a walkout surely would draw from students and parents. Hopefully, striking's downsides will motivate both sides to reach a fair agreement that averts a walkout.

There's still ample time to do that — if both sides are open to genuine give-and-take and willing to negotiate in good faith for as long as it takes to produce consensus. But walkout or not, this drama makes plain the need for state lawmakers to outlaw teachers strikes.

Pennsylvania is among only about a dozen states that still let teachers strike. That's the direct result of teachers unions' clout in the Legislature. For too long, too many lawmakers in both parties have put unionized teachers' interests ahead of those of students, parents and taxpayers.

Pittsburgh Public Schools students, parents and taxpayers last had to endure a teachers strike in late 1975. They shouldn't be stuck in limbo now. And like their counterparts in every school district statewide, they should never again have to worry about any teachers strike.