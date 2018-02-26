Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Union, district, lawmakers share blame for Pgh. negotiations' 'crunch time'

Tribune-Review | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 11:33 a.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

Today's Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers strike notice signals “crunch time” for negotiations with Pittsburgh Public Schools, which never should have reached this point. The union, the school district and state lawmakers all share blame for this protracted labor dispute now threatening about 25,000 students' education at 54 schools.

Declaring intent to strike this Friday — which provided 96 hours' notice, not the 48 hours state law requires — won't win the union sympathy from taxpayers or blunt the well-deserved blowback a walkout surely would draw from students and parents. Hopefully, striking's downsides will motivate both sides to reach a fair agreement that averts a walkout.

There's still ample time to do that — if both sides are open to genuine give-and-take and willing to negotiate in good faith for as long as it takes to produce consensus. But walkout or not, this drama makes plain the need for state lawmakers to outlaw teachers strikes.

Pennsylvania is among only about a dozen states that still let teachers strike. That's the direct result of teachers unions' clout in the Legislature. For too long, too many lawmakers in both parties have put unionized teachers' interests ahead of those of students, parents and taxpayers.

Pittsburgh Public Schools students, parents and taxpayers last had to endure a teachers strike in late 1975. They shouldn't be stuck in limbo now. And like their counterparts in every school district statewide, they should never again have to worry about any teachers strike.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me