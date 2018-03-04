Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib editorial: Upping the price for silence in bid for Amazon's HQ2

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 4, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
REUTERS

Updated 7 hours ago

It's outrageous that Pittsburgh and Allegheny County have doubled down on their efforts to keep secret their bid for Amazon's second headquarters despite a ruling for disclosure by the state's Office of Open Records.

PGHQ2, the private company formed to develop the bid, announced it will appeal the OOR's decision to Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. This, after at least 17 requests to release details of the bid, including entreaties from the Trib.

In its commonsense ruling for transparency, the OOR maintained that what's been concealed is neither trade secrets nor confidential proprietary information. “Although the city and Allegheny County maintain that the proposal has economic value, and disclosure of the proposal would allow other jurisdictions to appropriate that economic value, the proposal is not covered by the trade secrets exemption,” wrote Kyle Applegate, an OOR appeals officer.

So now a legal wrangle is in play to keep hidden that which is clearly the public's business.

PGHQ2 counters that if Pittsburgh is selected by Amazon, “anything that involves government funds will go through a robust public process.” That is, after the deal is done, presumably leaving little, if any, public recourse — much like a teachers contract that's deemed fair by the recipients but not presented publicly until it's ratified.

The people have a right to know what's being offered before any deal becomes legally binding. Taking this fight to court is an affront to the public's right to know.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me