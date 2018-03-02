Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Saturday roundup of the week's opinions

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 2, 2018, 8:57 p.m.
A bicyclist rides past a sign at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 23, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Teachers and administrators returned for the first time since the Valentine's Day shooting that killed 17 people. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
“The fate of bump stocks in the U.S. is hanging on how the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives answers a simple-sounding, but complex, question: What exactly is a machine gun?”

— Pete Kasperowicz, Washington Examiner

“The Broward County sheriff ... is the latest entry in why we don't trust our public institutions. It's hard to imagine a more comprehensive and catastrophic failure from beginning to end than that of the sheriff's office in the Parkland massacre.”

— Rich Lowry, New York Post

“Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera said he's ‘extremely impressed' with President Trump's response to the mass shooting in Florida and predicted Trump is going to do more than President Obama ‘ever did' on gun control measures.”

— Nicholas Ballasy, PJ Media

“YouTube ... contains a 1993 interview from 1960s counterculture hero Bob Dylan airing heretical views on gun control that deserves a second look given the current debate. ... The MTV interviewer … asks about the sources of teen violence. ‘Television causes all that violence,' (Dylan replies). … The interviewer ... (asks) whether he thinks America contains too many guns … . “I don't think there's enough guns,” the future Nobel laureate says. … When asked where teens get their guns, Dylan deadpans: ‘They get 'em in a toy store.'”

— Daniel J. Flynn, The American Spectator's Spectacle blog

