Editorials

Alle-Kiski editorial: Two different approaches to blight

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 1, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Warning sign at 948 Ninth Ave. house in Brackenridge.
Chuck Biedka | Tribune Review
Warning sign at 948 Ninth Ave. house in Brackenridge.
Duplex on Siberian Avenue in Leechburg that is set to be razed.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
Duplex on Siberian Avenue in Leechburg that is set to be razed.
This house at 137 Siberian Ave., Leechburg is set to be razed.
Joyce Hanz | For the Tribune-Review
This house at 137 Siberian Ave., Leechburg is set to be razed.

Updated 6 hours ago

Don't blame Brackenridge officials if they're a bit envious of their Leechburg counterparts as both grapple with blighted, abandoned properties. Their contrasting situations illustrate the sort of obstacles that local officials throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley can face in dealing with vacant buildings that often present public-safety hazards and block productive redevelopment.

In Brackenridge, officials hope the owner of a vacant Ninth Avenue apartment house, already charged with building-code violations, will pay to repair or demolish it after its second foundation collapse in two years. Posted with a warning sign and surrounded by yellow caution tape, the structure clearly is a hazard. Thus, borough officials are wise to seek county, state and federal money through the Allegheny Valley North Council of Governments to demolish the building — in case its owner doesn't do the right thing and the borough has to take it over.

In Leechburg, by contrast, officials have a clear path for dealing with two blighted Siberian Avenue buildings: Armstrong County's new Blight Abatement Program, which has funding in place. The county will field demolition proposals; Leechburg will contract and initially pay for that work, then be reimbursed by the county.

The larger issue is why such blight-reduction contrasts between communities exist at all. That's an issue that would be addressed best by changes to state law to more effectively hold owners accountable for cleaning up their blighted properties — so local government wouldn't have to.

