Editorials

On the "Watch List": Melvin Knight's sentencing

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 8, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Melvin Knight is escorted from the Westmoreland County Courthouse on Aug. 31, 2012, after being sentenced to death for the murder of Jennifer Daugherty.

Updated 8 hours ago

Necessitated by a state appellate court overturning his original death sentence, his second penalty-phase trial was set for June. But Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway recently delayed it by a month, setting jury selection for July 9. Why is unclear. What is clear: Jennifer Daugherty's torture slaying occurred in 2010. Mr. Knight pleaded guilty in 2012 to first-degree murder for his role in it. And with the court system still trying to complete the penalty phase in 2018, rendering justice in his case has taken longer than it should have — whether he's ultimately sentenced to life in prison or death.

