Sunday pops: Where are kids "getting all this methadone"?

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A new study in the journal Pediatrics, based on data from 31 U.S. children's hospitals, quantifies an appalling trend in America's addiction crisis: The number of children admitted for opioid overdoses in 2012-15 was nearly double the 2004-07 number. A lead-author physician told CNN that 20 percent of those kids younger than age 6 had ingested methadone, adding: “(Y)ou sort of have to ask yourself: Where are they getting all this methadone from?” The obvious answer: from places where adults never should have left methadone accessible to them. … Citing Advertising Analytics data, NBC News reports that as of March 3, ad spending by both 18th Congressional District special-election campaigns and other groups totaled nearly $10 million, with the GOP more than doubling Democratic spending — and another $2.5 million total expected by Tuesday's vote. Democrat Conor Lamb's campaign had spent four times more than Republican Rick Saccone's on broadcast TV, but other groups' spending made “the number of overall broadcast TV spots … nearly even.” That provides some idea of the importance placed on this race at the national level. … Google is pursuing a $2.4 billion deal for a former Nabisco factory in New York City, across from another former Nabisco factory it already occupies, per The Associated Press. Then there's Google's presence at East Liberty's Bakery Square in — you guessed it! — yet another former Nabisco plant. The common factor besides Nabisco? Cookies! But as useful as the web-software kind can be, we still prefer the baked variety.

