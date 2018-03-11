Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Eliminate 'Catch-22 trap' for property owners' 'taking' claims

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C.

It's heartening that the U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear the case of a Pennsylvania woman who, in trying to defend her property rights, encountered what George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin calls “an egregious Catch-22 trap” that's “the kind of Kafkaesque idiocy that gives the legal profession a bad name.”

Mary Rose Knick contends a Scott Township, Lackawanna County, ordinance allowing public access to what it claims are graves dating to the 1800s on her 90-acre farm violates the Fifth Amendment as an uncompensated property “taking.” She pursued state-level litigation. But after the township withdrew a violation notice and said it wouldn't fine her, a state court declined to rule, saying the township took no actual civil action.

Ms. Knick then filed a federal lawsuit, which a judge rejected, citing a 1985 Supreme Court decision and saying she hadn't pursued a state-level compensation claim first. A Third Circuit Court of Appeals panel upheld that ruling but called the ordinance “extraordinary and constitutionally suspect.”

Mr. Somin says that 1985 ruling means she had to pursue state-level remedies before bringing a federal claim. But “the very act of going to state court makes it virtually impossible to later appeal the case to a federal court!”

All property owners should hope Knick's case results in a Supreme Court ruling that clarifies how to press claims like hers — without facing that “egregious Catch-22 trap.”

