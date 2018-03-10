Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Editorials

Trib Sunshine Week 2018 editorial: Shedding light on public's business our mission

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 10, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association

Updated 3 hours ago

Today, the Tribune-Review and the Valley News Dispatch join in kicking off the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association's Sunshine Week to showcase the importance of the media's watchdog role on behalf of the public's right to know and the indispensability of the First Amendment and public-access laws.

Government transparency, accountability and proper procedure benefit all citizens, helping them hold public officials accountable. And with all the talk of “fake news” lately, doing so is even more critical.

But rest assured, there's nothing “fake” about reporting apparent violations of Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act in news stories and decrying them in opinion pieces. We've done that regarding such improprieties as “hire first, vote later” practices and perfunctory public votes on decisions improperly made behind closed doors by such bodies as Allegheny County Council and New Kensington Council.

Nor is there anything “fake” about using Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law to pressure officials for information they hide from public view, as we've done regarding the Pittsburgh region's Amazon HQ2 bid, Allegheny County Airport Authority subsidies to airlines and other matters — while criticizing such secrecy where criticism obviously is due.

Supreme Court Justice Louis D. Brandeis called sunlight “the best of disinfectants.” We're determined to shed light on the public's business — your business — not just during Sunshine Week, but every time the sun rises.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me