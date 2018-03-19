Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Editorials

Trib editorial: Opioids — Drugs of reason or convenience?

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 19, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
A yearlong study on pain relievers shines a stark light on the ravages of opioid addiction and poses a jaw-dropping question: Why were opioids, with their horribly addictive drawbacks, prescribed over the past two decades when over-the-counter anti-inflammatory pain relievers were reportedly more effective at controlling chronic pain?

And why has it taken a nationwide opioid-overdose crisis — which has claimed 825 lives in Westmoreland County from 2007-16 — to explore the effectiveness of, say, Tylenol over opioids like Vicodin, oxycodone or fentanyl patches?

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, involved 234 patients from Minneapolis-area Veterans Affairs clinics, who suffered from backaches or hip/knee arthritis. Researchers found that opioids were no more effective than ibuprofen or acetaminophen in reducing problems associated with walking or sleeping. And opioids provided slightly less pain relief.

“Overall, opioids did not demonstrate any advantage over non-opioid medications that could potentially outweigh their greater risk of harms,” according to lead author Dr. Erin Krebs.

Of course, the opioid/non-opioid study could be challenged. And it likely will be argued that opioids were prescribed when non-opioids were ineffective. But the central question remains: Were opioids, with their considerable backing by Big Pharma, the drugs of reason in treating chronic pain — or simply the overly promoted drugs of convenience?

