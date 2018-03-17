Trib Sunday pops: Dura-Bond's sticky tariff stance
Updated 12 hours ago
Dura-Bond Industries' president claimed partial credit for President Trump's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, saying the company belongs to the American Line Pipe Producers Association, which urged such action in a September letter to the White House. Beyond the irony of Dura-Bond being based in Export , its stance raises questions: Will these tariffs' advocates also accept at least partial blame for the higher costs that consumers and other businesses will pay — and for a trade war's costs if one results? … The run-up to Russia's presidential election was nothing like the run-up to the 18th Congressional District special election: Agence France-Presse reports that “the last survey by state pollsters before” today's balloting showed Vladimir Putin — who refused televised debates with challengers — would be re-elected with 69 percent of the vote. Those who dislike negative ads, “outside” money, independent polling and suspense in political campaigns might prefer Russia's appearance of democracy. We'll take America's messy but authentic version. … Philly.com says Dick Thornburgh, former governor (1979-87) and U.S. attorney general (1988-91), co-authored — with the Republican State Leadership Committee's head — a brief urging the U.S. Supreme Court to block the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's new congressional map. His son David heads a Philadelphia-based good-government group, the Committee of Seventy, which called the new map “a clear improvement.” If you think exceptions actually prove rules such as “like father, like son,” that's food for thought.